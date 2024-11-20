News & Insights

Stocks

Pan Asia Metals Issues 20 Million Unlisted Options

November 20, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. (AU:PAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. has announced the issue of 20 million unlisted options, split equally between those exercisable at $0.125 and $0.20, set to expire on November 19, 2029. This move signifies a strategic financial maneuver aimed at enhancing the company’s capital structure, which may attract the attention of investors eyeing growth opportunities in the resource sector.

For further insights into AU:PAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.