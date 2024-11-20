Pan Asia Metals Issues 20 Million Unlisted Options

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. (AU:PAM) has released an update.

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. has announced the issue of 20 million unlisted options, split equally between those exercisable at $0.125 and $0.20, set to expire on November 19, 2029. This move signifies a strategic financial maneuver aimed at enhancing the company’s capital structure, which may attract the attention of investors eyeing growth opportunities in the resource sector.

