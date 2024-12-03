Pan Asia Metals Gains Major Investment from GEM Global

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. (AU:PAM) has released an update.
Pan Asia Metals Ltd has announced that GEM Global Yield LLC SCS has become a substantial holder in the company, acquiring 11,666,667 common shares. This significant stake highlights increasing interest and potential financial backing from global investors in Pan Asia Metals, which could influence its market performance.
