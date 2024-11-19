Pan Asia Metals Expands Shares Amid Strategic Growth

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. (AU:PAM) has released an update.
Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) has issued over 3 million shares and more than 5 million options, signaling robust confidence in its battery and critical metals projects across Southeast Asia and South America. With strategic locations in Thailand and Chile, PAM is well-positioned to tap into the burgeoning demand for lithium and copper, essential for the electrification revolution. The company’s focus on cost-effective production and minimal carbon footprint highlights its commitment to sustainable growth in the competitive battery metals market.
