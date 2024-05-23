News & Insights

Pan Asia Metals Expands Lithium Prospect

May 23, 2024 — 08:47 pm EDT

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. (AU:PAM) has released an update.

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. has announced a significant expansion of their KT East Lithium Prospect, with the discovery of a pegmatite dyke swarm now covering an area of 2.4km by 2.4km, larger than their RK and BT Lithium Prospects combined. The dyke swarm, which remains open in multiple directions and includes individual dykes up to 20 meters wide, shows promise with initial geochemical sampling results indicating high potential for lithium. This progress propels the company towards detailed grid-based geochemical sampling and mapping, with preliminary drilling sites already identified and ready to proceed.

