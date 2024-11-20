Pan Asia Metals Expands Chilean Copper Project Concessions

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. (AU:PAM) has released an update.
Pan Asia Metals Limited has expanded its exploration concession at the Rosario Copper Project in Chile from 25 km² to 86 km², securing crucial geological zones and infrastructure corridors. This strategic expansion aims to capture prospective geological trends and ensure access to future energy infrastructure, including potential groundwater sources. The move positions the company advantageously for future developments in the copper-rich region.
