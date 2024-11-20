Pan Asia Metals Expands Chilean Copper Project Concessions

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. (AU:PAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pan Asia Metals Limited has expanded its exploration concession at the Rosario Copper Project in Chile from 25 km² to 86 km², securing crucial geological zones and infrastructure corridors. This strategic expansion aims to capture prospective geological trends and ensure access to future energy infrastructure, including potential groundwater sources. The move positions the company advantageously for future developments in the copper-rich region.

For further insights into AU:PAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.