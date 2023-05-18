Pan Asia Metals enters joint feasibility study deal for facility in Vietnam

May 19 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner Pan Asia Metals PAM.AX said on Friday it had entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with VinES Energy Solutions Joint Stock Company, a provider of energy solutions in Vietnam.

The MoU stipulates a joint feasibility study for a standalone lithium conversion facility in an industrial zone in Vietnam, the Pan Asia Metals said.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru;)

