Pan Asia Metals enters deal to evaluate lithium conversion facility in Vietnam

Adds details on the agreement

May 19 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner Pan Asia Metals PAM.AX said on Friday it had entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with VinES Energy Solutions Joint Stock Company, a provider of energy solutions in Vietnam.

The agreement, signed for an initial 36-month period, is for the evaluation of a standalone lithium conversion facility located close to VinES battery plant in Vietnam.

The evaluation will consider an initial annual capacity of 20,000 to 25,000 tonnes per annum of lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, Pan Asia Metals said in a statement.

One of Pan Asia Metals' key responsibilities under the agreement will be to secure additional lithium concessions and lithium oxide concentrate supply agreements for supplying feedstock to the lithium facility, it added.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma nd Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran;)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.