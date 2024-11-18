Pan Asia Metals Director Increases Stake with New Shares

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. (AU:PAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Pan Asia Metals Limited saw a change in the director’s interest as Paul Lock acquired over 1.7 million shares and 868,055 options, valued at $125,000, following shareholder approval at a recent Extraordinary General Meeting. This move increases Lock’s holdings, highlighting potential strategic positioning within the company.

For further insights into AU:PAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.