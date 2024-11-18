News & Insights

Stocks

Pan Asia Metals Director Increases Stake with New Shares

November 18, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. (AU:PAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pan Asia Metals Limited saw a change in the director’s interest as Paul Lock acquired over 1.7 million shares and 868,055 options, valued at $125,000, following shareholder approval at a recent Extraordinary General Meeting. This move increases Lock’s holdings, highlighting potential strategic positioning within the company.

For further insights into AU:PAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.