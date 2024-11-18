Pan Asia Metals’ Director Expands Shareholdings

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. (AU:PAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, David Hobby, following the issuance of shares and options approved by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting. Hobby acquired 1,736,111 shares and 868,055 options, increasing his total holdings to 6,680,527 shares and 868,055 options. This move reflects strategic decisions shaping the company’s future direction.

For further insights into AU:PAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.