News & Insights

Stocks

Pan Asia Metals’ Director Expands Shareholdings

November 18, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. (AU:PAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, David Hobby, following the issuance of shares and options approved by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting. Hobby acquired 1,736,111 shares and 868,055 options, increasing his total holdings to 6,680,527 shares and 868,055 options. This move reflects strategic decisions shaping the company’s future direction.

For further insights into AU:PAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.