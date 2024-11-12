News & Insights

Pan Asia Metals Advances with Strategic Resolutions

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. (AU:PAM) has released an update.

Pan Asia Metals Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Extraordinary General Meeting, signaling strong strategic progress in its lithium and copper projects across South-East Asia and South America. With key agreements in place to supply the growing demand for battery minerals, PAM is well-positioned to become a low-cost producer of essential electrification metals.

