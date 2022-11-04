Pan American To Acquire Yamana

(RTTNews) - Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO, PAAS) and Agnico Eagle Limited (AEM.TO, AEM) have delivered a definitive binding offer to the board of Yamana Gold Inc., pursuant to which Pan American would acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Yamana and Yamana would sell certain subsidiaries and partnerships which hold Yamana's interests in its Canadian assets to Agnico Eagle, including the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico Eagle now holds a 50% joint venture interest in the Canadian Malartic mine, which it operates with Yamana through a joint management committee. The aggregate consideration of the deal is $4.8 billion, or $5.02 per Yamana share.

The consideration consists of 153,539,579 common shares in the capital of Pan American; $1.0 billion in cash contributed by Agnico Eagle; and 36,089,907 common shares in the capital of Agnico Eagle. Each Yamana share would be exchanged for approximately $1.04 in cash, 0.1598 Pan American shares and 0.0376 Agnico Eagle shares, for an aggregate value of $5.02 per Yamana share. All outstanding restricted stock units of Yamana will be satisfied in cash.

At closing, existing Pan American and Yamana shareholders would own approximately 58% and 42% of Pan American, respectively. Existing Agnico Eagle and Yamana shareholders would own approximately 93% and 7% of Agnico Eagle, respectively.

Yamana's Board has determined that the binding offer constitutes a Yamana Superior Proposal as defined in the arrangement agreement between Yamana and Gold Fields Limited.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.