Pan American Silver Updates Holdings in New Pacific Metals (NUAG)

Fintel reports that Pan American Silver has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.72MM shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (NUAG). This represents 9.39% of the company.

In the last filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported owning 9.50% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Pacific Metals. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUAG is 0.04%, a decrease of 34.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.72% to 25,363K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 4,745K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,637K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUAG by 13.44% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 4,610K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 4,192K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,256K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUAG by 19.12% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 2,394K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,141K shares, representing an increase of 10.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUAG by 19.41% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 2,375K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,410K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUAG by 45.17% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.