Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS) Price Target Increased by 18.08% to 53.29

The average one-year price target for Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS) has been revised to $53.29 / share. This is an increase of 18.08% from the prior estimate of $45.13 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.37% from the latest reported closing price of $54.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 713 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pan American Silver. This is an increase of 94 owner(s) or 15.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAAS is 0.34%, an increase of 2.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.98% to 315,504K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 45,142K shares representing 10.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,736K shares , representing an increase of 34.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 50.57% over the last quarter.

Fourth Sail Capital holds 17,902K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 14,463K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,426K shares , representing an increase of 27.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 30.94% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 12,691K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,669K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 7.26% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 11,044K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,001K shares , representing a decrease of 17.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 10.59% over the last quarter.

