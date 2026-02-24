Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS) Price Target Increased by 15.18% to 67.74

The average one-year price target for Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS) has been revised to $67.74 / share. This is an increase of 15.18% from the prior estimate of $58.81 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $89.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.54% from the latest reported closing price of $88.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 719 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pan American Silver. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAAS is 0.32%, an increase of 5.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.73% to 262,598K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 39,583K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,142K shares , representing a decrease of 14.04%.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 15,860K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,463K shares , representing an increase of 8.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 17.45% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 9,661K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,355K shares , representing an increase of 13.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 6.73% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 7,308K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,869K shares , representing an increase of 60.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 224.07% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,990K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,898K shares , representing a decrease of 65.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 90.17% over the last quarter.

