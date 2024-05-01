Pan American Silver To Sell La Arena For Initial $245 Mln To Jinteng

(RTTNews) - Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), a Canadian miner, said on Wednesday that it has agreed to sell its La Arena S.A., the owner of La Arena gold mine as well as La Arena II project in Peru, to Jinteng (Singapore) Mining Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. for $245 million cash upfront and a $50 million contingent payment.

Under the terms, Zijin will pay $245 million in cash and will grant Pan American a life-of-mine gold net smelter return royalty of 1.5 percent for the La Arena II project.

With the start of commercial production from the La Arena II project, the deal provides for an additional contingent payment from Zijin of $50 million in cash.

Michael Steinmann, CEO of Pan American, said: "With the sale of La Arena, we continue to deliver on our strategy to optimize our portfolio, following the Yamana transaction, while maintaining future upside through the retention of royalties. Proceeds from the transaction will further strengthen our financial position and allow us to deliver on our capital allocation priorities of investing in high-quality assets, debt reduction and returning capital to our shareholders."

The transaction is expected to conclude in the third quarter of 2024.

The La Arena property is located in the La Libertad province of Peru and is comprised of the La Arena gold mine and the La Arena II project.

