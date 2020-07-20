Pan American Silver Suspends Huaron, Morococha Operations In Peru - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS, PAAS.TO) said it is moving its Huaron and Morococha operations in Peru into care and maintenance in response to several workers at the mines recently testing positive for COVID-19.

Testing and tracing of the COVID-19 virus are part of the comprehensive protocols Pan American has implemented across all of its operations in response to COVID-19, the company said.

Further, the company noted that reduced workforces would conduct care and maintenance activities at Huaron and Morococha until it is determined that normal operations can safely resume.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.