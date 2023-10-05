Pan American Silver Suspends All Operating Activities At La Colorada Mine In Mexico Due To Security

(RTTNews) - Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS, PAAS.TO) said it has temporarily suspended all operating activities at its La Colorada mine in Mexico due to security concerns at the mine site and the surrounding area.

In the early hours of October 5, 2023, the operation experienced an armed robbery of two trailers of concentrate. There were no physical injuries to personnel in connection with the incident, the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the mine site is currently secure, and the company has activated care and maintenance activities while it works with state and federal authorities regarding this incident. The suspension will continue until the company determines it is appropriate to resume operations.

