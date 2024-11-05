Pan American Silver reports Q3 adjusted EPS 32c, consensus 27c

Reports Q revenue $761.1M vs. $616.3M last year. “Pan American generated record financial results in Q3, including record free cash flow of $151.5M, reflecting improved operating margins from the increase in production and silver and gold prices over Q2 2024,” said Michael Steinmann, President and CEO. “We are on track to achieve our guidance for 2024, and we are looking forward to a strong finish for the year from a back-end loaded production profile.” “At the La Colorada mine, the new ventilation infrastructure has already resulted in a 59% increase in silver production and a 26% decline in cash costs compared to Q2 2024. We expect throughput will continue to rise, reaching 2,000 tonnes per day by the end of this year,” added Steinmann.

