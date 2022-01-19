Markets

Pan American Silver Reports 2021 Silver Production Of 19.2 Mln Ounces, Within Revised Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS, PAAS.TO) reported that its preliminary consolidated silver production for 2021 was 19.2 million ounces, compared to the revised guidance range of 19.0 million ounces to 20.0 million ounces.

Consolidated gold production for 2021 was 579.3 thousand ounces compared to the revised guidance range of 560.0 thousand ounces to 588.0 thousand ounces.

The company said it is now experiencing the effects of the latest wave of COVID-19 infections, which has led to reduced workforce levels. At the present time, it is too early to determine what impact, if any, the current COVID-19 situation may have on operations in the first quarter or full-year 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PAAS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular