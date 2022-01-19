Pan American Silver Reports 2021 Silver Production Of 19.2 Mln Ounces, Within Revised Guidance

(RTTNews) - Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS, PAAS.TO) reported that its preliminary consolidated silver production for 2021 was 19.2 million ounces, compared to the revised guidance range of 19.0 million ounces to 20.0 million ounces.

Consolidated gold production for 2021 was 579.3 thousand ounces compared to the revised guidance range of 560.0 thousand ounces to 588.0 thousand ounces.

The company said it is now experiencing the effects of the latest wave of COVID-19 infections, which has led to reduced workforce levels. At the present time, it is too early to determine what impact, if any, the current COVID-19 situation may have on operations in the first quarter or full-year 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.