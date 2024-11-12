Pan American Silver price target raised to C$44.25 at National Bank

National Bank analyst Don DeMarco raised the firm’s price target on Pan American Silver (PAAS) to C$44.25 from C$40.75 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
