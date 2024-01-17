Pan American Silver Prelim. Gold, Silver Output Climbs, Expects Higher Silver Production In 2024

(RTTNews) - Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), a Canadian miner, on Wednesday reported an increase in preliminary gold and silver production for the full year, supported by the acquisition of Yamana Gold Inc.

For the full year, the company registered gold production of 882.9 thousand ounces, up 60 percent from last year. Silver production stood at 20.4 million ounces, up 11 percent from 2022.

The company's Zinc output for the year stood at 38.8 thousand tons or Kt, followed by Lead at 18.7 Kt, and Copper output of 5 Kt.

Michael Steinmann, CEO of Pan American, said: "We expect 2024 to deliver a further increase in silver and gold production relative to 2023, with a full-year contribution from the acquired operations combined with higher production at La Colorada following the completion of the new ventilation infrastructure mid-year."

Looking ahead, for the full year 2024, the company expects to produce 880 thousand ounces to 1,000 thousand ounces of gold and silver of 21 to 23 million ounces.

The miner expects to produce Zinc of 42Kt to 46Kt, followed by Lead 19 Kt to 22 Kt, and Copper 4 Kt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.