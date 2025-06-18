Pan American Silver (PAAS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Pan American Silver (PAAS) ended the recent trading session at $28.97, demonstrating a -1.29% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the silver mining company had gained 23.32% outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Pan American Silver in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 6, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.33, indicating a 200% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $740.32 million, indicating a 7.87% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.47 per share and a revenue of $3 billion, indicating changes of +86.08% and +6.44%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Pan American Silver. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% higher within the past month. Currently, Pan American Silver is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Pan American Silver is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 26.7.

We can also see that PAAS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.54. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Mining - Silver industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.54.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, placing it within the top 10% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

