Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pan American Silver (PAAS) closed at $25.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.15% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Shares of the silver mining company have depreciated by 1.29% over the course of the past month, matching the Basic Materials sector and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of Pan American Silver will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 7, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.19, indicating a 1800% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $696.62 million, up 15.83% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $2.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +67.09% and +4.11%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pan American Silver. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 14.46% higher. Pan American Silver is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pan American Silver has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.22 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.31 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that PAAS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Silver industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.54 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

