Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Pan American Silver (PAAS) closed the most recent trading day at $34.73, moving -4.43% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.86%.

Shares of the silver mining company witnessed a loss of 5.27% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 1.98%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.45%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pan American Silver in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 12, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Pan American Silver to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 59.38%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $869.79 million, indicating a 21.46% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.1 per share and revenue of $3.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +165.82% and +23.03%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Pan American Silver. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.85% higher. Pan American Silver presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Pan American Silver is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 37.31, so one might conclude that Pan American Silver is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that PAAS has a PEG ratio of 0.46 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Mining - Silver industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.46 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, placing it within the top 5% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

