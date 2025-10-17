Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Pan American Silver (PAAS) closed the most recent trading day at $38.44, moving -8.54% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.52%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.52%.

Shares of the silver mining company witnessed a gain of 19.34% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 1.73%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Pan American Silver in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 12, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.52, signifying a 62.50% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $891.19 million, reflecting a 24.45% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.07 per share and a revenue of $3.43 billion, indicating changes of +162.03% and +21.83%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Pan American Silver. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.39% higher. Currently, Pan American Silver is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Pan American Silver is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.29. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 34.97.

One should further note that PAAS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.64. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Silver industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.64.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 19, this industry ranks in the top 8% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

