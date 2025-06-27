Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Pan American Silver (PAAS) ended the recent trading session at $27.72, demonstrating a -4.84% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.52%.

The silver mining company's stock has climbed by 20.37% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.95%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pan American Silver in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 6, 2025. On that day, Pan American Silver is projected to report earnings of $0.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 218.18%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $733.24 million, indicating a 6.84% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $2.98 billion, which would represent changes of +92.41% and +5.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Pan American Silver. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.03% higher. Pan American Silver is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pan American Silver has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.18 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 25.49.

We can also see that PAAS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.52. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Mining - Silver industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.52.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, positioning it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

