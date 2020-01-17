Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pan American Silver (PAAS) closed at $21.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the silver mining company had lost 0.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 0.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.73%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PAAS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 19, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, up 2100% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $422.22 million, up 143.55% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PAAS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.57% higher. PAAS is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, PAAS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.39, which means PAAS is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that PAAS currently has a PEG ratio of 6.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Silver was holding an average PEG ratio of 52.73 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PAAS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

