Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pan American Silver (PAAS) closed at $17.18, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.58%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 11.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the silver mining company had lost 4.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 3.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.27%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pan American Silver as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 10, 2023. On that day, Pan American Silver is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 66.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $368.43 million, down 16.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $2.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +722.22% and +58.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pan American Silver. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.49% higher within the past month. Pan American Silver is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pan American Silver has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.28 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.28, which means Pan American Silver is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

