Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Pan American Silver (PAAS) ended the recent trading session at $34.68, demonstrating a -1.51% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.48%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the silver mining company had lost 9.88% lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.38%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pan American Silver in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 12, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Pan American Silver to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.13%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $867.76 million, indicating a 21.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.16 per share and a revenue of $3.49 billion, signifying shifts of +173.42% and +23.94%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pan American Silver. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.61% higher. At present, Pan American Silver boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Pan American Silver's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.31. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.25 for its industry.

Meanwhile, PAAS's PEG ratio is currently 0.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Silver industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, positioning it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.