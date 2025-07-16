Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Pan American Silver (PAAS) closed at $28.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.59% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.26%.

The silver mining company's shares have seen an increase of 1.16% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.43% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 4.51%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pan American Silver in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 6, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.35, signifying a 218.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $739.82 million, indicating a 7.8% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.69 per share and a revenue of $3.03 billion, signifying shifts of +113.92% and +7.56%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pan American Silver. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.62% higher. As of now, Pan American Silver holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Pan American Silver is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 22.76.

Investors should also note that PAAS has a PEG ratio of 0.47 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Silver was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.47 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, placing it within the top 5% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.