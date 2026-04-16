Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Pan American Silver (PAAS) closed the most recent trading day at $56.51, moving -1.45% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the silver mining company had gained 10.72% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.98%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Pan American Silver in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 5, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Pan American Silver to post earnings of $1.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 157.14%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.29 billion, indicating a 66.32% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.42 per share and revenue of $5.26 billion, which would represent changes of +74.02% and +45.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pan American Silver should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.07% downward. Pan American Silver is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Pan American Silver is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.98. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.62.

Also, we should mention that PAAS has a PEG ratio of 0.48. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Mining - Silver industry stood at 0.48 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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