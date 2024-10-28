Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Pan American Silver (PAAS) ended the recent trading session at $24.44, demonstrating a -1.17% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.27%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the silver mining company had gained 15.29% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pan American Silver in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 5, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.21, indicating a 2000% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $743.03 million, reflecting a 20.56% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $2.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +450% and +21.75%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Pan American Silver. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 11.22% upward. Currently, Pan American Silver is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Pan American Silver is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.41. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 32, which means Pan American Silver is trading at a premium to the group.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.