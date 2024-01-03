Pan American Silver (PAAS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.83, changing hands as low as $15.26 per share. Pan American Silver Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAAS's low point in its 52 week range is $13.13 per share, with $18.615 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.21.

