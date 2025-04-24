Pan American Silver (PAAS) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Pan American Silver (PAAS) standing at $26.01, reflecting a +1.29% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.23%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.74%.

The silver mining company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.27% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pan American Silver in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 7, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.23, showcasing a 2200% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $714.71 million, indicating a 18.84% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.38 per share and a revenue of $2.94 billion, demonstrating changes of +74.68% and +4.47%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pan American Silver. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.06% higher. Pan American Silver is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Pan American Silver is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.67. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.58 of its industry.

One should further note that PAAS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Mining - Silver industry stood at 0.53 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

