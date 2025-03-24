Pan American Silver (PAAS) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pan American Silver (PAAS) closed at $25.87, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.28%.

The the stock of silver mining company has risen by 5.36% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.73%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pan American Silver in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.28, indicating a 2700% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $731.71 million, showing a 21.67% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.26 per share and a revenue of $2.9 billion, signifying shifts of +59.49% and +2.83%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pan American Silver should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.22% decrease. Currently, Pan American Silver is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Pan American Silver's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.75, so one might conclude that Pan American Silver is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PAAS has a PEG ratio of 2.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Silver was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.9 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, finds itself in the bottom 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

