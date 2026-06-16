Pan American Silver (PAAS) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Pan American Silver (PAAS) ended the recent trading session at $51.92, demonstrating a +1.86% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.15%.

The silver mining company's shares have seen a decrease of 7.65% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Pan American Silver in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.08, marking a 151.16% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.29 billion, indicating a 58.43% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.65 per share and revenue of $5.19 billion, indicating changes of +83.07% and +43.54%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pan American Silver. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Pan American Silver holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Pan American Silver currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.62, which means Pan American Silver is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that PAAS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.4. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Mining - Silver industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.4.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, finds itself in the top 11% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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