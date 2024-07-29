Pan American Silver (PAAS) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Pan American Silver (PAAS) closed at $21.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.12% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

The silver mining company's shares have seen an increase of 8% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Pan American Silver in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 7, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.13, showcasing a 225% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $679.96 million, showing a 6.26% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $2.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +450% and +16.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Pan American Silver. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.51% higher within the past month. Pan American Silver currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Pan American Silver is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.58. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.79 for its industry.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PAAS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

