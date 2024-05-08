Pan American Silver (PAAS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Pan American Silver (PAAS) reported $601.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 54.1%. EPS of $0.01 for the same period compares to $0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $597.47 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.06, the EPS surprise was +116.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pan American Silver performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Ounces Produce - Gold (Silver and Gold Production) : 222.9 Koz compared to the 223.53 Koz average estimate based on six analysts.

: 222.9 Koz compared to the 223.53 Koz average estimate based on six analysts. AISC per ounce - Timmins Operation : $2,014 versus $1,977.24 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $2,014 versus $1,977.24 estimated by six analysts on average. Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Gold : 0.5 Koz versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.43 Koz.

: 0.5 Koz versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.43 Koz. Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Silver : 1,107 Koz compared to the 967.44 Koz average estimate based on six analysts.

: 1,107 Koz compared to the 967.44 Koz average estimate based on six analysts. Ounce Production - Huaron Operation - Silver : 882 Koz versus the six-analyst average estimate of 918.61 Koz.

: 882 Koz versus the six-analyst average estimate of 918.61 Koz. Ounce Production - San Vicente Operation - Silver : 788 Koz versus 724.14 Koz estimated by six analysts on average.

: 788 Koz versus 724.14 Koz estimated by six analysts on average. Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Silver : 430 Koz compared to the 504.63 Koz average estimate based on six analysts.

: 430 Koz compared to the 504.63 Koz average estimate based on six analysts. Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Gold : 17.9 Koz compared to the 18.98 Koz average estimate based on six analysts.

: 17.9 Koz compared to the 18.98 Koz average estimate based on six analysts. Ounces Produce - Silver (Silver and Gold Production) : 5,009 Koz versus the six-analyst average estimate of 5,004.06 Koz.

: 5,009 Koz versus the six-analyst average estimate of 5,004.06 Koz. AISC per ounce - La Arena Operation : $1,536 versus $1,755.48 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $1,536 versus $1,755.48 estimated by six analysts on average. AISC per ounce - Shahuindo Operation : $1,216 compared to the $1,670.99 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $1,216 compared to the $1,670.99 average estimate based on six analysts. AISC per ounce - Dolores Operation: $2,367 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1,474.48.

Shares of Pan American Silver have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

