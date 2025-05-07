Pan American Silver (PAAS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2025, Pan American Silver (PAAS) reported revenue of $773.2 million, up 28.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $696.62 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19, the EPS surprise was +121.05%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pan American Silver performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Ounces Produce - Gold (Silver and Gold Production) : 182.2 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 185.63 Koz.

: 182.2 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 185.63 Koz. Ounces Produce - Silver (Silver and Gold Production) : 5,003 Koz compared to the 4,877.26 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 5,003 Koz compared to the 4,877.26 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts. Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Gold : 1.2 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 0.66 Koz.

: 1.2 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 0.66 Koz. Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Silver : 1,389 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1,357.67 Koz.

: 1,389 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1,357.67 Koz. Ounce Production - Huaron Operation - Silver : 951 Koz versus 888.87 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 951 Koz versus 888.87 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average. Ounce Production - San Vicente Operation - Silver : 643 Koz compared to the 629.11 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 643 Koz compared to the 629.11 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts. Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Silver : 349 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 318 Koz.

: 349 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 318 Koz. Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Gold : 14 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 10.64 Koz.

: 14 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 10.64 Koz. Ounce Production - Shahuindo Operation - Gold : 29.5 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 30.43 Koz.

: 29.5 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 30.43 Koz. Ounce Production - Timmins Operation - Gold : 28.5 Koz versus 30.31 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 28.5 Koz versus 30.31 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average. Average Realized Prices per ounce - Silver : $31.25 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $32.08.

: $31.25 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $32.08. Average Realized Prices per ounce - Gold: $2,868 versus $2,786.08 estimated by seven analysts on average.

Shares of Pan American Silver have returned +15.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

