Pan American Silver (PAAS) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Pan American Silver (PAAS) was down 5.14% at $52.39. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.9%.

Coming into today, shares of the silver mining company had gained 7.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 7.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 12.8%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pan American Silver in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 5, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.06, signifying a 152.38% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.25 billion, showing a 61.14% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.41 per share and revenue of $5.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +73.62% and +43.41%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pan American Silver. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.79% lower. As of now, Pan American Silver holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Pan American Silver is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.53. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.95.

Meanwhile, PAAS's PEG ratio is currently 0.46. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Mining - Silver industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, finds itself in the bottom 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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