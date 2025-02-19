Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Pan American Silver (PAAS) reported $815.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.7%. EPS of $0.35 for the same period compares to -$0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $805.2 million, representing a surprise of +1.23%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pan American Silver performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Ounces Produce - Gold (Silver and Gold Production) : 224.2 Koz compared to the 224.53 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 224.2 Koz compared to the 224.53 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts. Ounces Produce - Silver (Silver and Gold Production) : 6,018 Koz compared to the 5,982.16 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 6,018 Koz compared to the 5,982.16 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts. Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Gold : 0.7 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 0.77 Koz.

: 0.7 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 0.77 Koz. Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Silver : 1,606 Koz versus 1,603.51 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 1,606 Koz versus 1,603.51 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average. Ounce Production - Huaron Operation - Silver : 919 Koz versus 921.69 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 919 Koz versus 921.69 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average. Ounce Production - San Vicente Operation - Silver : 735 Koz compared to the 777.08 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 735 Koz compared to the 777.08 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts. Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Silver : 424 Koz versus 426.95 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 424 Koz versus 426.95 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average. Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Gold : 17.9 Koz compared to the 16.84 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 17.9 Koz compared to the 16.84 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts. Ounce Production - Shahuindo Operation - Silver : 73 Koz compared to the 67.17 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 73 Koz compared to the 67.17 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts. Ounce Production - Shahuindo Operation - Gold : 34.7 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 34.32 Koz.

: 34.7 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 34.32 Koz. Ounce Production - Timmins Operation - Gold : 27.9 Koz compared to the 29.89 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 27.9 Koz compared to the 29.89 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts. Average Realized Prices per ounce - Silver: $30.87 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $31.35.

Shares of Pan American Silver have returned +12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

