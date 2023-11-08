Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates

Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS reported adjusted earnings per share of one cent for third-quarter 2023, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of seven cents. PAAS had reported an adjusted loss per share of one cent in the year-ago quarter.

Including one-time items, Pan American Silver reported a loss of six cents per share in the quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of 34 cents.

Pan American Silver’s revenues surged 82% year over year to $616 million in the quarter under review, reflecting higher prices. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $642 million.

The average realized silver price in the quarter increased 23% year over year to $23.11 per ounce. The average realized gold price was up 13% year over year to $1,927 per ounce.

Operational Update

Silver production in the quarter was 5.7 million ounces, up 25% year over year. Gold production was 244.2 thousand ounces in the reported quarter, reflecting a year-over-year surge of 89.6%.

The Silver segment’s cash costs were $13.13 per ounce in the third quarter, down 10% from the year-ago period. The segment’s all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) rose 6% year over year to $18.19 per ounce in the quarter.

The Gold segment’s cash costs were $1,187 per ounce, up 0.3% from the year-ago quarter. The segment’s AISC costs amounted to $1,451 per ounce in the July-September period, representing a year-over-year decline of 10%.

Pan American Silver reported mine-operating earnings of $62 million in the quarter. This marked an improvement from the loss of $22 million reported in the third quarter of 2022.

Financial Position

At the end of third-quarter 2023, Pan American Silver had cash and investments of $386 million and $750 million related to two senior notes Pan American assumed through the acquisition of Yamana Gold Inc. as well as construction and other loans and leases.

Net cash generated from operations was $115 million in the third quarter.

Guidance

Pan American Silver affirms its production guidance for silver to range between 21 million and 23 million ounces for 2023. Gold production range remains at 870,000-970,000 ounces. Based on operating results so far this year, PAAS expects silver and gold production in 2023 to be near the low end of its stated ranges.



The Silver segment’s AISC is estimated between $14.00 per ounce and $16.00 per ounce for the ongoing year. The Gold segment’s AISC is forecast between $1,275 per ounce and $1,425 per ounce.

Other Updates

On Nov 6, 2023, Pan American completed the previously announced divestment of its 57.74% interest in Agua de la Falda S.A. It is a Chilean company that holds the historical Jeronimo project, located in the Atacama region of northern Chile, as well as several adjoining concessions. In September, the company announced that it sold its 56.25% interest in the MARA project in Argentina and its 92.3% interest in the Morococha mine in Peru.



This move to sell non-core assets will help the company in its ongoing endeavor to optimize its portfolio. PAAS expects annual cash savings of $90 million, mainly due to the elimination of care and maintenance, project development and reclamation costs associated with MARA and Morococha as well as lower interest expenses.

PAAS expects an additional $40 million to $60 million in annual savings through synergies associated with integrating the Yamana assets. The integration is on track and the company is evaluating optimization and exploration plans for the newly acquired mines.

Price Performance

Shares of Pan American Silver have lost 1.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.9% decline.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Pan American Silver currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

