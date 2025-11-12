Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Pan American Silver (PAAS) reported revenue of $854.6 million, up 19.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.48, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $867.76 million, representing a surprise of -1.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Ounces Produce - Gold (Silver and Gold Production) : 183.50 Koz versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 184.11 Koz.

: 183.50 Koz versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 184.11 Koz. Ounces Produce - Silver (Silver and Gold Production) : 5,462.00 Koz versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 5,842.57 Koz.

: 5,462.00 Koz versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 5,842.57 Koz. Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Gold : 1.10 Koz compared to the 0.82 Koz average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 1.10 Koz compared to the 0.82 Koz average estimate based on eight analysts. Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Silver : 1,505.00 Koz versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1,461.62 Koz.

: 1,505.00 Koz versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1,461.62 Koz. Ounce Production - Huaron Operation - Silver : 755.00 Koz versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 818.47 Koz.

: 755.00 Koz versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 818.47 Koz. Ounce Production - San Vicente Operation - Silver : 765.00 Koz versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 721.21 Koz.

: 765.00 Koz versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 721.21 Koz. Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Silver : 220.00 Koz compared to the 208.49 Koz average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 220.00 Koz compared to the 208.49 Koz average estimate based on eight analysts. Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Gold : 8.10 Koz versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 6.22 Koz.

: 8.10 Koz versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 6.22 Koz. Ounce Production - Shahuindo Operation - Gold : 36.30 Koz versus 34.09 Koz estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 36.30 Koz versus 34.09 Koz estimated by eight analysts on average. Ounce Production - Timmins Operation - Gold : 24.70 Koz versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 26.77 Koz.

: 24.70 Koz versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 26.77 Koz. Average Realized Prices per ounce - Silver : $39.08 compared to the $39.11 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $39.08 compared to the $39.11 average estimate based on eight analysts. Average Realized Prices per ounce - Gold: $3,479.00 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $3,448.99.

Here is how Pan American Silver performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Pan American Silver have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

