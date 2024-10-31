Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Pan American Silver (PAAS) to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2000%. Revenues are expected to be $743.03 million, up 20.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 25.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Pan American Silver metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Ounces Produce - Gold (Silver and Gold Production)' to reach 227.77 Koz. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 244.2 Koz in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'AISC per ounce - Timmins Operation' will reach $1,846.41. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2,024 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Ounces Produce - Silver (Silver and Gold Production)' at 5,608.29 Koz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5,687 Koz.

The consensus estimate for 'AISC per ounce - Shahuindo Operation' stands at $1,631.12. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,488.

The consensus among analysts is that 'AISC per ounce - Dolores Operation' will reach $1,234.29. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $827.

Analysts expect 'AISC per ounce - San Vicente Operation' to come in at $18.63. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $21.37.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'AISC per ounce - Huaron Operation' will likely reach $17.39. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.37.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'AISC per ounce - La Colorada Operation' of $23.58. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $30.30.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Cash Costs per ounce - Timmins Operation' should arrive at $1,544.89. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,565.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Cash Costs per ounce - Shahuindo Operation' reaching $973.93. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $971.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Cash Costs per ounce - Dolores Operation' will reach $1,159.50. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $954.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Silver' should come in at 1,443.05 Koz. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,009 Koz in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Pan American Silver have demonstrated returns of +13% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PAAS is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

