Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Pan American Silver (PAAS) reported revenue of $811.9 million, up 18.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $782.12 million, representing a surprise of +3.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.5%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Ounces Produce - Gold (Silver and Gold Production) : 178.70 Koz versus 183.72 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 178.70 Koz versus 183.72 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average. Ounces Produce - Silver (Silver and Gold Production) : 5,094.00 Koz versus 5,005.73 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 5,094.00 Koz versus 5,005.73 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average. Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Gold : 1.30 Koz compared to the 0.65 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 1.30 Koz compared to the 0.65 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts. Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Silver : 1,507.00 Koz versus 1,381.30 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 1,507.00 Koz versus 1,381.30 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average. Ounce Production - Huaron Operation - Silver : 844.00 Koz versus 955.05 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 844.00 Koz versus 955.05 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average. Ounce Production - San Vicente Operation - Silver : 755.00 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 699.03 Koz.

: 755.00 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 699.03 Koz. Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Silver : 291.00 Koz versus 216.49 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 291.00 Koz versus 216.49 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average. Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Gold : 10.10 Koz versus 7.30 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 10.10 Koz versus 7.30 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average. Ounce Production - Shahuindo Operation - Gold : 33.70 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 29.73 Koz.

: 33.70 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 29.73 Koz. Ounce Production - Timmins Operation - Gold : 24.50 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 30.39 Koz.

: 24.50 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 30.39 Koz. Average Realized Prices per ounce - Silver : $32.91 versus $33.17 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $32.91 versus $33.17 estimated by seven analysts on average. Average Realized Prices per ounce - Gold: $3,305.00 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3,005.63.

Here is how Pan American Silver performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Pan American Silver have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

