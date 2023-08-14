Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates

Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS reported adjusted earnings per share of 4 cents for second-quarter 2023, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents. PAAS had reported an adjusted loss per share of 3 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Including one-time items, Pan American Silver reported a loss of 13 cents per share in the quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of 83 cents.



Pan American Silver’s revenues surged 87.9% year over year to $640 million in the quarter under review, reflecting the expanded operating base after the Yamana transaction. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $648 million. The average realized silver price in the quarter increased 2% year over year to $23.45 per ounce. The average realized gold price was up 6.8% year over year to $1,975 per ounce.

Operational Update

Silver production in the quarter was 6.02 million ounces, up 32.8% year over year. Gold production was a record 248.2 thousand ounces in the reported quarter, reflecting a year-over-year surge of 93.5%.



The Silver segment’s cash costs were $9.29 per ounce in the second quarter, down 23.2% from the year-ago period. The segment’s all-in sustaining costs (AISC) fell 9.2% year over year to $15.70 per ounce in the quarter.



The Gold segment’s cash costs were $1,045 per ounce, reflecting a 7.7% dip from the year-ago quarter. The segment’s AISC costs amounted to $1,342 per ounce in the April-June period, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.6%.

Pan American Silver reported mine-operating earnings of $70.6 million in the quarter. This marked an improvement from the loss of $31.6 million reported in the second quarter of 2022.

Pan American Silver Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pan American Silver Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pan American Silver Corp. Quote

Financial Position

At the end of second-quarter 2023, Pan American Silver had cash and short-term investment balances of $409 million and $470 million available in its revolving credit facility. Total debt amounted to $1,135 million, related to amounts drawn on the SL-Credit Facility, construction and other loans, leases, and the senior notes Pan American assumed through the Yamana transaction. Net cash generated from operations was $117 million in the second quarter compared with $20.8 million in the prior-year period.

Guidance

Pan American Silver reaffirms its current-year financial and production guidance. Silver production for the year is expected between 21 million and 23 million ounces. The Silver segment’s AISC is estimated between $14.00 per ounce and $16.00 for the ongoing year.



PAAS expects 2023 annual gold production between 870,000 ounces and 970,000 ounces. The Gold segment’s AISC is forecast between $1,275 per ounce and $1,425 per ounce.

Price Performance

Shares of Pan American Silver have lost 10.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 1.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Pan American Silver currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, PPG Industries, Inc. PPG and Bunge Limited BG. CRS and PPG sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and BG has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Carpenter Technology has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.23 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 12% north in the past 60 days. Its shares gained 71% in the last year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPG Industries’ fiscal 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $7.47, indicating growth of 23.5% from the prior-year actual. Earnings estimates have moved 3% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.3%. PPG’s shares have gained 9.5% in the past year.



Bunge has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BG’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $12.13 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 4% north over the past 60 days. BG’s shares gained 17.1% in the last year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bunge Limited (BG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.