Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Pan American Silver (PAAS) reported $686.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $682.18 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15, the EPS surprise was -26.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pan American Silver performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Ounces Produce - Gold (Silver and Gold Production) : 220.4 Koz versus 229.41 Koz estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 220.4 Koz versus 229.41 Koz estimated by eight analysts on average. AISC per ounce - Timmins Operation : $1,999 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1,937.46.

: $1,999 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1,937.46. Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Gold : 0.5 Koz versus 0.53 Koz estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 0.5 Koz versus 0.53 Koz estimated by eight analysts on average. Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Silver : 835 Koz versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1,191.29 Koz.

: 835 Koz versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1,191.29 Koz. Ounce Production - Huaron Operation - Silver : 829 Koz compared to the 937.4 Koz average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 829 Koz compared to the 937.4 Koz average estimate based on eight analysts. Ounce Production - San Vicente Operation - Silver : 774 Koz compared to the 743.92 Koz average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 774 Koz compared to the 743.92 Koz average estimate based on eight analysts. Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Silver : 440 Koz versus 524.42 Koz estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 440 Koz versus 524.42 Koz estimated by eight analysts on average. Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Gold : 18.1 Koz versus 18.27 Koz estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 18.1 Koz versus 18.27 Koz estimated by eight analysts on average. Ounces Produce - Silver (Silver and Gold Production) : 4,567 Koz versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 5,339.35 Koz.

: 4,567 Koz versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 5,339.35 Koz. AISC per ounce - La Arena Operation : $1,645 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1,621.56.

: $1,645 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1,621.56. AISC per ounce - Shahuindo Operation : $1,435 versus $1,659.46 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: $1,435 versus $1,659.46 estimated by eight analysts on average. AISC per ounce - Dolores Operation : $2,496 versus $1,403.79 estimated by eight analysts on average.

Shares of Pan American Silver have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.