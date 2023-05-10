Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Pan American Silver (PAAS) reported $390.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.3%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $354.39 million, representing a surprise of +10.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pan American Silver performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Gold : 0.7 Koz versus 1.03 Koz estimated by three analysts on average.

: 0.7 Koz versus 1.03 Koz estimated by three analysts on average. AISC per ounce - Timmins Operation : $1,725 compared to the $1,590.59 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1,725 compared to the $1,590.59 average estimate based on three analysts. Ounce Production - Huaron Operation - Silver : 922 Koz versus the three-analyst average estimate of 988.33 Koz.

: 922 Koz versus the three-analyst average estimate of 988.33 Koz. Ounce Production - San Vicente Operation - Silver : 725 Koz versus the three-analyst average estimate of 650.71 Koz.

: 725 Koz versus the three-analyst average estimate of 650.71 Koz. Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Silver : 544 Koz compared to the 561.73 Koz average estimate based on three analysts.

: 544 Koz compared to the 561.73 Koz average estimate based on three analysts. Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Gold : 26.5 Koz versus the three-analyst average estimate of 31.24 Koz.

: 26.5 Koz versus the three-analyst average estimate of 31.24 Koz. Ounce Production - Shahuindo Operation - Gold : 38.8 Koz versus the three-analyst average estimate of 39.07 Koz.

: 38.8 Koz versus the three-analyst average estimate of 39.07 Koz. Ounce Production - La Arena Operation - Gold : 20.1 Koz versus 20.32 Koz estimated by three analysts on average.

: 20.1 Koz versus 20.32 Koz estimated by three analysts on average. Ounce Production - Timmins Operation - Gold : 34.5 Koz versus 36.71 Koz estimated by three analysts on average.

: 34.5 Koz versus 36.71 Koz estimated by three analysts on average. Cash Costs Per Ounce - Silver Segment : $12.19 versus $11.82 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $12.19 versus $11.82 estimated by three analysts on average. AISC per Ounce - Silver : $14.13 compared to the $18.15 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $14.13 compared to the $18.15 average estimate based on three analysts. Cash Costs per ounce - La Colorada Operation: $15.58 compared to the $11.37 average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Pan American Silver have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

