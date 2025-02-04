Pan American Silver (PAAS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Pan American Silver (PAAS) reached $24.20, with a +1.42% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

The silver mining company's shares have seen an increase of 14.44% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Pan American Silver in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 19, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.36, indicating a 1000% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $813.54 million, up 21.5% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Pan American Silver. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 11.71% decrease. Right now, Pan American Silver possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Pan American Silver is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.14. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.92.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, positioning it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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