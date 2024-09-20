Pan American Silver (PAAS) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Pan American Silver (PAAS) standing at $21.35, reflecting a +1.57% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.19% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the silver mining company had gained 0.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Pan American Silver in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.20, showcasing a 1900% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $724.96 million, up 17.63% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.59 per share and a revenue of $2.75 billion, representing changes of +391.67% and +18.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Pan American Silver. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower. Pan American Silver is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Pan American Silver currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.69. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 27.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

